SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, raw sugar gains 1.2%

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower on Thursday, with the market slipping further from last week's 10-year peak, as the focus remained on whether exchange stocks will continue to fall in coming weeks and how Brazil's next crop will develop.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.05 cents, or 0.8%, at $2.5065 per lb after rising to a 10-year peak of $2.6045 last week.

* ICE certified stocks of arabica coffee decreased to 1.01 million bags as of Feb. 17, down about a third from 1.541 million at the end of 2021, although there have been some tentative signs they could be beginning to stabilize.

* Dealers noted that coffee retailers were beginning to respond to the recent strength in the futures market by raising prices.

* Rabobank said in a note that climate conditions remain positive for the development of Brazil's 2022 crop.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was flat at fell 0.1% to $2,274 a tonne.

* Prices of Vietnamese coffee rose this week, taking cues from London, while Indonesia was quiet with few deals sealed due to a surge in coronavirus cases and post-holiday sentiment.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2​​settled down $16, or 0.6%, to $2,655 a tonne, with brokers citing technical weakness despite recent positive fundamentals.

* There are concerns about dry weather in West Africa linked to seasonal Harmattan winds, which sweep down from the Sahara causing a sharp drop in humidity.

* Strong Harmattan conditions have been registered over the hinterlands of Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two largest producers of cocoa, and also over southwest Nigeria, Climate42 said in a report on Wednesday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2fell 26 pounds, or 1.5%, to 1,740 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.21 cent, or 1.2%, to 18.28 cents per lb.

* Dealers cited news of deteriorating conditions for sugar production in China, which could lead the country to boost imports.

* Czarnikow said rains in Brazil have been below-average lately as the center-south crop reches the final stage of development ahead of harvesting in late March and early April.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $4.10, or 0.8%, to $486.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey, Susan Fenton and Paul Simao)

