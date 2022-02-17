Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, raw sugar gains 1.2%

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower on Thursday, with the market slipping further from last week's 10-year peak, as the focus remained on whether exchange stocks will continue to fall in coming weeks and how Brazil's next crop will develop.

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower on Thursday, with the market slipping further from last week's 10-year peak, as the focus remained on whether exchange stocks will continue to fall in coming weeks and how Brazil's next crop will develop.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.05 cents, or 0.8%, at $2.5065 per lb after rising to a 10-year peak of $2.6045 last week.

* ICE certified stocks of arabica coffee decreased to 1.01 million bags as of Feb. 17, down about a third from 1.541 million at the end of 2021, although there have been some tentative signs they could be beginning to stabilize.

* Dealers noted that coffee retailers were beginning to respond to the recent strength in the futures market by raising prices.

* Rabobank said in a note that climate conditions remain positive for the development of Brazil's 2022 crop.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was flat at fell 0.1% to $2,274 a tonne.

* Prices of Vietnamese coffee rose this week, taking cues from London, while Indonesia was quiet with few deals sealed due to a surge in coronavirus cases and post-holiday sentiment.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2​​settled down $16, or 0.6%, to $2,655 a tonne, with brokers citing technical weakness despite recent positive fundamentals.

* There are concerns about dry weather in West Africa linked to seasonal Harmattan winds, which sweep down from the Sahara causing a sharp drop in humidity.

* Strong Harmattan conditions have been registered over the hinterlands of Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two largest producers of cocoa, and also over southwest Nigeria, Climate42 said in a report on Wednesday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2fell 26 pounds, or 1.5%, to 1,740 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.21 cent, or 1.2%, to 18.28 cents per lb.

* Dealers cited news of deteriorating conditions for sugar production in China, which could lead the country to boost imports.

* Czarnikow said rains in Brazil have been below-average lately as the center-south crop reches the final stage of development ahead of harvesting in late March and early April.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $4.10, or 0.8%, to $486.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey, Susan Fenton and Paul Simao)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular