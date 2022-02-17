SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, focus on exchange stocks

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Thursday, with the market slipping further from last week's 10-year peak as the focus remained on whether exchange stocks will continue to fall in coming weeks.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.4% at $2.5175 per lb by 1512 GMT after rising to a 10-year peak of $2.6045 last week.

* ICE certified stocks of arabica coffee stood at 1.028 million bags as of Feb. 16, down by around a third from 1.541 million at the end of 2021, although there have been some tentative signs that they could be beginning to stabilise.

* "The continued decline in exchange-registered coffee stocks is lending buoyancy to the price," Commerzbank said in a report, while noting the inventory reduction had slowed noticeably in recent days.

* Dealers noted coffee retailers were beginning to respond to the recent strength in the futures market by raising prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,271 a tonne.

* Prices of Vietnamese coffee rose this week, tracking cues from London, while Indonesia was quiet with few deals sealed due to a surge in coronavirus cases and post-holiday sentiment, traders said on Thursday.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,676 a tonne.

* The market was supported by concerns about dry weather in West Africa linked to seasonal Harmattan winds, which sweep down from the Sahara causing a sharp drop in humidity.

* Strong Harmattan conditions have been registered over the hinterlands of Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two largest producers of cocoa, and also over southwest Nigeria, Climate42 said in a report on Wednesday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 1.1% at 1,747 pounds a tonne, with a strong pound weighing on prices. GBP/

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4% to 18.15 cents per lb.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.1% at $483.10 a tonne.

