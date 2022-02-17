SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease, focus on exchange stocks

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Thursday, with the market slipping further from last week's 10-year peak as the focus remained on whether exchange stocks will continue to fall in coming weeks.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was down 0.55% at $2.5130 per lb by 1204 GMT.

* ICE certified stocks of arabica coffee stood at 1.028 million bags as of Feb. 16, down by around one-third from 1.541 million at the end of 2021, although there have been some tentative signs that they could be beginning to stabilise.

* "The continued decline in exchange-registered coffee stocks is lending buoyancy to the price," Commerzbank said in a report, while noting the inventory reduction had slowed noticeably in recent days.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,271 a tonne.

* Prices of Vietnamese coffee rose this week, tracking cues from London, while Indonesia was quiet with few deals sealed due to a surge in coronavirus cases and post-holiday sentiment, traders said on Thursday.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,693 a tonne.

* The market was supported by concerns about dry weather in West Africa linked to seasonal Harmattan winds, which sweep down from the Sahara causing a sharp drop in humidity.

* Strong Harmattan conditions have been registered over the hinterlands of Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two largest producers of cocoa, and also over southwest Nigeria, Climate42 said in a report on Wednesday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.1% at 1,765 pounds a tonne, with a strong pound helping to keep a lid on prices. GBP/

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 18.10 cents per lb.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.02% at $482.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

