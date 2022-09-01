SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease as dollar strengthens

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were marginally lower on Thursday weighed partly by a stronger dollar although concerns about dry weather in top grower Brazil continued to underpin prices.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.1% to $2.3495 per lb by 1315 GMT, slipping further from last week's six-month high of $2.4295.

* Dealers said conditions remained mostly dry in Brazil coffee areas, adding to concerns there could be insufficient moisture to sustain development of coffee buds and cherries after some early flowering.

* They also noted exchange stocks remained low despite a modest rise in the last couple of weeks.

* ICE certified arabica stocks on Aug. 31 stood at 672,585 bags after rebounding from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags on Aug. 15.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,242 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 17.82 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted falling fuel prices in Brazil remained a bearish influence, raising the prospect that more cane will be used to make sugar rather than cane-derived biofuels.

* Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it will cut refinery gate gasoline prices by 7% starting Friday.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.8% to $555.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.3% to $2,382 a tonne.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Thursday upwardly revised its forecast for a global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season (October-September) to 230,000 tonnes, driven partly by a reduced outlook for output in Ghana.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.6% at 1,866 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

