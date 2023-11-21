SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices ease as Brazil crop outlook improves

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Tuesday as the outlook for next year's crop in Brazil was boosted by more favourable weather.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.7010 per lb by 1202 GMT.

* Dealers said the weather in top grower Brazil was expected to be cooler and wetter in the next few days, lessening concerns about recent hot, dry conditions.

* The market remained underpinned by the current low level of exchange stocks which have fallen below 300,000 bags for the first time in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,497 a metric ton with the flow of newly harvested beans from top robusta producer Vietnam beginning to pick-up.

* Dealers said the robusta harvest in Vietnam was now about 15% to 20% complete.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.3% to ​3,438 pounds a metric ton although prices remained well below last week's record high of 3,569 pounds.

* Dealers said the recent strength of sterling had been weighing on prices along with some liquidation of speculative longs although market fundamentals remain supportive with poor crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.9% to $4,088 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.1% to 27.58 cents per lb.

* Analysts said raw sugar should see some selling in the annual re-balancing in January of commodity indexes.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $747 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

