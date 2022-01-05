SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices climb, sugar futures slip

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday with the outlook on price charts appearing more bullish after the prior session's strong performance.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.4% to $2.3260 per lb by 1547 GMT.

* Dealers said the market had upward momentum after rising nearly 4% on Tuesday and had the potential to climb back towards last month's 10-year highs during the next few weeks.

* The outlook for this year's crop in top producer Brazil remained a central focus with drought and frosts in 2021 denting prospects but recent rains helping to improve soil moisture in many areas.

* Costa Rican growers exported 12.5% ​​more coffee in December than in the same month of 2020, the Coffee Institute of the Central American country said on Tuesday.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,332 a tonne, extending its retreat from a 10-year high of $2,384 set in late December.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned, however, by supply chain issues which have disrupted shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 2% lower at 18.38 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the upcoming index fund rebalancing was bearish for sugar which rose by about 20% in 2021. Commodities which performed well in 2021 have effectively increased their weighting and so are sold during the rebalancing period while underperforming commodities are purchased.

* They also noted rains in the key Centre-South region of Brazil had improved the outlook for this year's crop.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $489 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was unchanged at $2,462 a tonne, consolidating after three consecutive daily declines.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.2% to 1,672 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.