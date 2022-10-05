SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices climb, sugar and cocoa also up

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday with supplies tight after a drop in shipments from Brazil and Colombia while sugar and cocoa prices were also higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 1.7% higher at $2.2295 per lb​​ at 1320 GMT.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from short-term supply tightness.

* A drop in shipments from Brazil and Colombia had tightened supplies of arabica coffee and led to December trading at a premium to more distant contracts.

* International Coffee Organization (ICO) data showed from October 2021 to August 2022 shipments from Brazil fell 27.2%, while Colombia saw a decline of 18.7%.

* "The fall in the exports of Colombia is linked to persistent unfavourable weather conditions reducing the available supply of coffee in the country," the ICO said in a monthly update.

* There have also been downward revisions to this year's crop in top producer Brazil recently linked to adverse weather.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.1% to $2,170 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar contract SBc1 was up 0.9% at 18.07 cents per lb, extending the market's rebound from a two-month low of 17.36 cents set earlier this week.

* Dealers said the market was supported by gains in broader financial markets, with world stocks around two-week highs on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.5% at $535.90.

* European Union sugar production is forecast to fall by 6.9% in the 2022/23 season to 15.5 million tonnes following a drop in planted area and a severe summer drought in many parts of the trading bloc, the European Commission said in a short-term outlook issued on Wednesday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 1.7% at 1,908 pounds per tonne.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.6% to $2,397 a tonne.

