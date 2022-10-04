SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices climb; sugar also up

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, buoyed by short-term supply tightness as exchange stocks continued to fall, while sugar prices were also higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 1.3% up at $2.1870 per lb​​ at 1436 GMT.

* Dealers said the front month was trading at a premium to more distant contracts, reflecting short-term supply tightness driven by crop problems in Colombia and downward revisions to this year's estimates for Brazil's crop.

* Colombia produced 834,000 60kg bags of washed arabica coffee in September, the national coffee federation said on Monday, down 31% from the same month last year.

* ICE-certified arabica stocks also continued to fall, standing at 417,306 bags on Oct. 3 - the lowest in 23 years.

* The longer-term outlook, however, remained bearish after good flowering of next year's crop in Brazil with the recent weather seen as near-ideal.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 was little changed, rising 0.05% to $2,174 a tonne.

* Food giant Nestle NESN.S on Tuesday pledged to spend more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion) by 2030 on efforts to source coffee sustainably, more than double its previous pledge, saying challenges linked to climate change pose particular risks for the bean.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar contract SBc1 was up 2.2% at 17.81 cents per lb, rebounding from the previous session's two-month low of 17.36 cents.

* Dealers said the strength of Brazil's real BRL= this week had provided some support as the market kept a close watch on the presidential election in the world's top producer.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.95% at $534.30.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 was down 0.1% at 1,913 pounds per tonne.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $2,342 a tonne.

