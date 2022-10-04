SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices climb; sugar also up

Commodities

Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, buoyed by short-term supply tightness as exchange stocks continued to fall, while sugar prices were also higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 1.3% up at $2.1870 per lb​​ at 1436 GMT.

* Dealers said the front month was trading at a premium to more distant contracts, reflecting short-term supply tightness driven by crop problems in Colombia and downward revisions to this year's estimates for Brazil's crop.

* Colombia produced 834,000 60kg bags of washed arabica coffee in September, the national coffee federation said on Monday, down 31% from the same month last year.

* ICE-certified arabica stocks also continued to fall, standing at 417,306 bags on Oct. 3 - the lowest in 23 years.

* The longer-term outlook, however, remained bearish after good flowering of next year's crop in Brazil with the recent weather seen as near-ideal.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 was little changed, rising 0.05% to $2,174 a tonne.

* Food giant Nestle NESN.S on Tuesday pledged to spend more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion) by 2030 on efforts to source coffee sustainably, more than double its previous pledge, saying challenges linked to climate change pose particular risks for the bean.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar contract SBc1 was up 2.2% at 17.81 cents per lb, rebounding from the previous session's two-month low of 17.36 cents.

* Dealers said the strength of Brazil's real BRL= this week had provided some support as the market kept a close watch on the presidential election in the world's top producer.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.95% at $534.30.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 was down 0.1% at 1,913 pounds per tonne.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $2,342 a tonne.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

