SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices climb; raw sugar gains nearly 3%

Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by short-term supply tightness as exchange stocks continued to fall, while sugar prices were also higher.

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by short-term supply tightness as exchange stocks continued to fall, while sugar prices were also higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 3.55 cents, or 1.6%, at $2.193 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the front month was trading at a premium to more distant contracts, reflecting short-term supply tightness driven by crop problems in Colombia and downward revisions to this year's estimates for Brazil's crop.

* Colombia produced 834,000 60kg bags of washed arabica coffee in September, the national coffee federation said on Monday, down 31% from the same month last year.

* ICE-certified arabica stocks fell to 417,306 bags on Oct. 3 - the lowest in 23 years.

* And Costa Rican coffee growers exported 60.1% fewer beans in September compared with a year earlier.

* The longer-term outlook, however, remained bearish after good flowering of next year's crop in Brazil with the recent weather seen as near-ideal.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 was little changed to $2,172 a tonne.

* Nestle NESN.S on Tuesday pledged to spend more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion) by 2030 on efforts to source coffee sustainably.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar contract SBc1 ​settled 0.49 cents, or 2.8%, higher at 17.91 cents per lb, rebounding from the previous session's two-month low of 17.36 cents.

* Dealers said the strength of Brazil's real BRL= this week had provided some support as the market kept a close watch on the presidential election in the world's top producer.

* They also said sugar was benefiting from overall positive sentiment across commodities and equities markets. Job openings fell by the most in the U.S. in nearly 2-1/2 years, giving hope the Federal Reserve could soon temper its aggressive rate hikes.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $8.90, or 1.7%, at $533.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 settled 7 pounds, or 0.4%, higher at 1,922 pounds per tonne​.

* "Ideas of big production and uncertain demand are still around but reports from Africa indicate that demand has improved lately," said analyst Jack Scoville with Chicago's The Price Futures Group.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $23, or 1.0%, to $2,360 a tonne.

