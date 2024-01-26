SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices climb on concern over Brazil rains

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose sharply on Friday as the focus remained on whether there would be sufficient rain in Brazil's coffee belt to ease concerns about dryness.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 4% to $1.9440 per lb by 1527 GMT, climbing back towards Tuesday's four-week high of $1.9575.

* Dealers noted recent rains had mostly been in the northern half of Brazil's coffee belt, though forecasts suggested there were likely to be showers in central areas in early February.

* They also said low exchange stocks continued to provide support for prices. Certified stocks stood at 254,336 bags, as of Jan. 25, sharply down from 863,594 bags a year ago.

* Saxo Bank, in a report, noted that a lack of containers in Brazil was leading to port congestion while disruptions to the flow of coffee through the Red Sea had also supported prices recently.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 was 2% higher at $3,317 a metric ton after setting a contract high of $3,325.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up a marginal 0.04% at 24.05 cents per lb.

* Dealers said poor crops in Asia had tightened supplies and there remained concerns that dry weather in Brazil could curb production in the world's top exporter.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.55% to $671.60 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 0.5% at ​3,740 pounds a ton. The front month hit a record high of 3,834 pounds on Thursday.

* Dealers said the prospect of a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season continued to support prices, though there have been concerns that high prices have begun to curtail demand.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.5% to $4,649 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

