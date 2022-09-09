SOFTS-Arabica coffee prices climb aided by weaker dollar

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were higher on Friday, buoyed partly by a weaker dollar, while raw sugar and New York cocoa prices also rose.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.3% to $2.2510 per lb by 1033 GMT, though prices remained far below a six-month peak of $2.4295 set on Aug. 25.

* Dealers said recent light showers in Brazil's coffee belt may have aided the crop outlook to a limited extent but concerns remain over dry conditions, particularly given a continued La Nina weather event.

* "With forecasters anticipating the continuation of La Nina weather conditions through the remainder of 2022, we highlight an increased upside risk to coffee prices due to drought and crop stress," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* A La Nina weather event is associated with dry weather in Brazilian coffee areas.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,278 a tonne.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in August were down 1.2% from July at 112,531 tonnes, government customs data showed.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.9% to 18.09 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the raws market lacked a clear overall trend at the moment, though trading volumes had been boosted by index funds rolling positions out of October into March.

* October white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Sept. 15, fell 0.2% to $578.80 a tonne.

* Dealers said there appeared to be a strong appetite to receive white sugar against the October contract. The October contract's premium to December LSU-1=R climbed as high as $46.50 a tonne on Thursday before slipping back to about $42.50 on Friday.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.5% at $2,339 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3% to 1,836 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

