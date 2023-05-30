News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee plumbs near 2-month low, raw sugar steadies

May 30, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange plumbed near two-month lows on Tuesday as the harvest gets underway in top producer Brazil, while raw sugar steadied.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.5% to $1.8075 per lb at 1148 GMT​​​​​​, having hit its lowest since early April at $1.8005 earlier.

* UK-based trader DR Wakefield noted arabica price premiums in top producer Brazil's physical markets are easing, meaning ICE stockpiles should grow as the current harvest gets underway.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,583 a tonne, having hit a 15-year peak last Tuesday.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, rose 15.7% in May, data showed, bringing the total year-to-date export gain to 2.2%.

* Local dealers, however, say Vietnam has all but run out of stocks to export, meaning figures should decline going forward.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.4% to 25.47 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since late April last Thursday.

* Dealers said it is likely prices will remain well supported near term, certainly until investors get a better idea on how the monsoon in No. 2 sugar producer Indian is progressing.

* They did note, however, that the harvest in top producer Brazil is gathering pace and it is likely production will be very good.

* ICE sugar speculators raised their net long position by 5,001 contracts to 169,116 in the week to May 23, data showed.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $711.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 was little changed at 2,361 pounds per tonne​.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast totalled 2.068 million between Oct. 1 and May 28, down 5% from the same period last season, exporters estimated.

* A second consecutive week of above-average rainfall in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will boost the quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.8% to $3,014 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.