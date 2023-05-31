SOFTS-Arabica coffee plumbs 2-month low, raw sugar falls

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange steadied on Wednesday after earlier plumbing near two-month lows on improved supplies in top arabica producer Brazil, while raw sugar fell.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $1.7845 per lb​ at 1301 GMT​​​​​, after hitting its lowest since early April at $1.7555 earlier.

* Local dealers in Brazil said both the quality and volumes of arabica harvested so far have been as expected, with local prices slipping some 2.5% in the past week.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 slipped 0.5% to $2,550 a tonne, after hitting a 15-year peak last Tuesday.

* Robusta coffee traders are growing jittery that the market will remain tight through to next year as the shortfall is so pronounced in Asia that improved exports from Brazil might not be enough to plug the gap.

* Exports of Sumatra robusta coffee from Indonesia fell 46.7% year-on-year in April, data showed. Indonesia is the second largest robusta exporter after Vietnam.

* Local dealers in No. 3 robusta exporter Brazil said adverse weather at the start of the current robusta crop cycle is resulting in some crop failures currently.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 25.17 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since late April last Thursday.

* Indian mills have shipped out the entire 6.1 million tonnes of sugar allowed for exports, industry officials said, adding the world's second-biggest producer is unlikely to allow additional exports in the to end-September.

* Dealers said sugar will likely fall further near term given weak macro economic signals, but they added it won't collapse primarily because there is uncertainty over the Indian monsoon.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $700.00 a tonne.

* Widespread delays in beet sowing due to wet weather and potential pest attacks in France are threatening to limit an expected rise in the European Union's sugar output this year, producers said.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 slipped 0.1% to 2,348 pounds per tonne​.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.3% to $3,014 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Rashmi Aich)

