SOFTS-Arabica coffee plumbs 2-month low, raw sugar falls

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange plumbed near two-month lows on Tuesday on improved supplies in top arabica producer Brazil, while raw sugar steadied.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $1.7665 per lb​ at 1301 GMT​​​​​, having hit its lowest since early April at $1.7555 earlier.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 slipped 0.6% to $2,546 a tonne, having hit a 15-year peak last Tuesday.

* Robusta coffee traders are growing jittery that the market will remain tight through to next year as the shortfall is so pronounced in Asia that improved exports from Brazil might not be enough to plug the gap.

* Local dealers in No. 3 robusta exporter Brazil said adverse weather at the start of the robusta crop cycle is resulting in some crop failures currently.

SUGAR

* Indian mills have shipped out the entire 6.1 million tonnes of sugar allowed for exports, industry officials said, adding the world's second-biggest producer is unlikely to allow additional exports in the to end-September.

* Dealers said sugar will likely fall further near term given weak macro economic signals, but they added it won't collapse primarily because there is uncertainty over the Indian monsoon.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $700.00 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.3% to 2,357 pounds per tonne​.

* A second consecutive week of above-average rainfall in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will boost the quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $3,026 a tonne.

