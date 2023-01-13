SOFTS-Arabica coffee on track for third successive weekly fall

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Friday and were on track for a third successive weekly decline, as an improving outlook for the crop in top grower Brazil weighed on prices.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.9% to $1.48 per lb by 1436 GMT. The front month fell to a low of $1.4205 on Wednesday, its weakest level since May 2021.

* The market has fallen by about 12% in 2023.

* Dealers said the outlook for the arabica crop in Brazil had improved after recent rains.

* "An end to Brazil's dry spell eased concerns over Brazil's crops," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Dealers noted the recent fall in prices had led to increased demand for exchange stocks.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 845,578 bags, as of Jan. 12, down 4,823 bags from a day earlier.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.3% to $1,903 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.5% to 19.50 cents per lb, although the market was on track for a weekly gain of nearly 3% as it continued to derive support from supply tightness which is expected to continue throughout the first quarter.

* Dealers said the market was subdued with some traders squaring positions ahead of the long holiday weekend in the United States.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.3% at $540.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.8% to 2,069 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers were awaiting fourth-quarter grind data from Europe and North America for indications on the extent to which global economic woes were impacting demand. Both reports are due to be issued on Jan. 19.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.15% to $2,644 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Alison Williams)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.