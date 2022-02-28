SOFTS-Arabica coffee, New York cocoa dip to 1-month lows

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee and New York cocoa futures on ICE both fell to one-month lows on Monday, with investors liquidating long positions in riskier assets and looking for safe havens after Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattled global financial markets. MKTS/GLOB

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 5.75 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.329 per lb after slumping to a one-month low of $2.324.

* Dealers said funds were continuing to scale back long positions as they look to ditch riskier assets.

* They noted, however, that global supplies of arabica coffee remain tight, which should limit the scope of any decline in prices.

* Traders noted news of limited container flow to Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine. Russia is the sixth-largest coffee importer in the world, with nearly 7 million bags per year.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $88, or 4%, to $2,090 a tonne.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in the first two months of the year likely rose 3.4% from a year earlier to 293,000 tonnes, government data on Monday showed.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell $85, or 3.3%, to $2,529 a tonne after dropping to a one-month low of $2,515.

* Dealers said funds were also liquidating long positions in cocoa as they seek to sell riskier assets.

* The market continues to derive support, however, from concerns about hot, dry weather in top grower Ivory Coast.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 32 pounds, or 1.9%, to 1,642 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc2 rose 0.1 cent, or 0.6%, to 17.70 cents per lb, supported by a sharp rise in energy prices. O/R.

* High energy prices can lead to more use of cane to make biofuel ethanol rather than sugar, particularly in Brazil.

* Deliveries on the expiry of the March contract were seen at around 26,000 lots, or around 1.32 million tonnes, the largest on record for that contract month.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $3.40, or 0.7%, to $496 a tonne.

* The International Sugar Organization on Monday trimmed its forecast for an expected global sugar deficit in the 2021/22 season (October/September) to 1.93 million tonnes from a previous projection of 2.55 million.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Aditya Soni)

