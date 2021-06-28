SOFTS-Arabica coffee jumps on Brazil frosts; raw sugar also up

Recasts, adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed up more than 3% on Monday on forecasts for frosts this week in top grower Brazil, which also lent support for raw sugar futures to rise 2%.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 4.9 cents, or 3.1%, at $1.627 per lb, the highest in 20 days.

* Dealers were keeping a close watch on a strong cold front which is moving towards Brazil's center-south region, with a drop in temperatures forecast for Wednesday and Thursday and risk of frost in some low-lying areas. [nL5N2OA4T3]

* Although meteorologists said frost risk in the main Brazilian coffee areas was very small, investors moved to cover short positions.

* Brazil is already harvesting a smaller-than-normal crop due to dryness this year and any new problems for next year's crop would hit supplies.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $32, or 1.9%, at $1,711 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.33 cent, or 2.0%, at 17.23 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted mills in center-south Brazil were slowly beginning to reduce the amount of cane used to produce sugar, increasingly favoring biofuel ethanol.

* "It still looks as if, over time, the sugar mix (in center-south Brazil) will turn out to be lower than last year," broker Marex said in a note, adding there were also reports on the ground that cane quality was getting worse.

* Brokers also cited the forecast for frosts this week in Brazil, with a low risk of damages to some fields out of the main producing region.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $5.50, or 1.3%, to $433.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2was stable at $2,380 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2​​settled down 4 lbs, or 0.2%, to 1,614 lbs per tonne​.

* Ivory Coast has sold 1.18 million tonnes worth of cocoa contracts for the 2021/2022 season, putting the world's largest producer on course to meet its September sales targets, two sources at the national cocoa regulator said.

* Ghana is struggling to hit its cocoa export sales targets for the 2021/2022 season, with sales at the end of last week totaling around 350,000 tonnes worth of export contracts, two sources at the cocoa regulator said.

