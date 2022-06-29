SOFTS-Arabica coffee jumps nearly 5%, raw sugar little changed

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE gained nearly 5% on Wednesday as strong fundamentals attracted fund buying, while raw sugar futures recovered from earlier losses to end little changed.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 10.5 cents, or 4.8%, at $2.2825 per lb, after falling 2% in the prior session.

* Dealers reported large buying from investors coming back to the market after prices weakened this week, since fundamentals continue to be positive for prices.

* They noted futures are inverted, with longer maturing contracts trading at a discount to nearby positions, showing there is an ongoing tightness in the spot market.

* "Nothing changed, the direction of this market is still upwards," said a broker.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $32, or 1.6%, to $2,049 a tonne.

* Coffee exports in top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to have increased 21.7% in the first six months of this year, from a year earlier.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.02 cents, or 0.1%, at 18.55 cents per lb.

* Traders said the market is looking for direction ahead of the front month contract expiration on Thursday. Physical deliveries seem limited.

* "Open interest is still around 23,000 contracts, what would make a delivery of around 500,000 tonnes, but it should fall more (until tomorrow)," said a U.S. broker.

* Deliveries against the July expiration last year were only at 2,587 contracts.

* The Brazilian real BRL= is near its weakest versus the dollar in five months, tempting producers to sell dollar-priced sugar by raising returns in local currency terms.

* Dealers said sugar is also under pressure from attempts by Brazil's government to curb energy prices by cutting taxes.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $1.30, or 0.2%, at $553.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell $36, or 1.5%, to $2,366 a tonne.

* A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by eight citizens of Mali who sought to hold Hershey Co HSY.N, Nestle NESN.S, Cargill Inc and others liable for child slavery on Ivory Coast cocoa farms.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 16 pounds, or 0.9%, to 1,722 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis and Shailesh Kuber)

