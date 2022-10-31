Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee jumps nearly 5%, raw sugar gains 2%

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Arabica coffee futures rose nearly 5% on ICE on Monday, while raw sugar prices gained more than 2%, as the market seemed ripe for a correction after a recent slide.

Recasts, includes comments on market activity and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures rose nearly 5% on ICE on Monday, while raw sugar prices gained more than 2%, as the market seemed ripe for a correction after a recent slide.

Traders digested Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's win in Brazil's presidential election and remained on edge over India's sugar export policy.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.39 cents, or 2.2%, at 17.97 cents per lb, having hit a 3-1/2-week low on Friday and closed the week 4.35% down.

* Brazilian leftist leader Lula defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a run-off election, but the far right incumbent did not concede defeat on Sunday night.

* Investors are closely watching for signs Bolsonaro will question results, potentially fuelling political tension in the world's largest sugar and coffee exporter.

* India, a major sugar producer, has extended curbs on sugar exports by one year until October 2023, the government said, but is still expected to fix a quota this week for overseas sales.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $11.60, or 2.2%, to $527.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 gained 7.9 cents, or 4.7%, to $1.777 per lb​​​​​ after touching a 15-month low of $1.6775 on Friday.

* The contract lost 11% last week on improving crop outlook in Brazil and concerns over demand, but some dealers believed the fall was overdone and expected a price correction.

* Brazil's currency was gaining more than 2% in the afternoon, which added support to coffee prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $4, or 0.2%, to $1,853 a tonne after dipping to a 14-month low of $1,833 on Friday.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have increased 10.6% year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year to 1.4 million tonnes.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $33, or 1.4%, to $2,335 a tonne, having settled 0.5% down on Friday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 gained 24 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,885 pounds per tonne​.

* Climate42 said that excessive rainfall could spur black pod disease in Ghana, the world's second-largest producer.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Maju Samuel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular