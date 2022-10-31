SOFTS-Arabica coffee jumps nearly 5%, raw sugar gains 2%

Recasts, includes comments on market activity and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures rose nearly 5% on ICE on Monday, while raw sugar prices gained more than 2%, as the market seemed ripe for a correction after a recent slide.

Traders digested Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's win in Brazil's presidential election and remained on edge over India's sugar export policy.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.39 cents, or 2.2%, at 17.97 cents per lb, having hit a 3-1/2-week low on Friday and closed the week 4.35% down.

* Brazilian leftist leader Lula defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a run-off election, but the far right incumbent did not concede defeat on Sunday night.

* Investors are closely watching for signs Bolsonaro will question results, potentially fuelling political tension in the world's largest sugar and coffee exporter.

* India, a major sugar producer, has extended curbs on sugar exports by one year until October 2023, the government said, but is still expected to fix a quota this week for overseas sales.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $11.60, or 2.2%, to $527.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 gained 7.9 cents, or 4.7%, to $1.777 per lb​​​​​ after touching a 15-month low of $1.6775 on Friday.

* The contract lost 11% last week on improving crop outlook in Brazil and concerns over demand, but some dealers believed the fall was overdone and expected a price correction.

* Brazil's currency was gaining more than 2% in the afternoon, which added support to coffee prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $4, or 0.2%, to $1,853 a tonne after dipping to a 14-month low of $1,833 on Friday.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have increased 10.6% year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year to 1.4 million tonnes.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $33, or 1.4%, to $2,335 a tonne, having settled 0.5% down on Friday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 gained 24 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,885 pounds per tonne​.

* Climate42 said that excessive rainfall could spur black pod disease in Ghana, the world's second-largest producer.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Maju Samuel)

