SOFTS-Arabica coffee jumps nearly 4%; raw sugar flat

Arabica coffee on ICE gained nearly 4% on Tuesday and raw sugar steadied as wider financial markets shrugged off worries the Omicron COVID-19 variant could choke the global economic recovery. [MKTS/GLOB]

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee on ICE gained nearly 4% on Tuesday and raw sugar steadied as wider financial markets shrugged off worries the Omicron COVID-19 variant could choke the global economic recovery. MKTS/GLOB

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 8.45 cents, or 3.8%, at $2.3175 per lb​​, recovering from Monday's 1-1/2-month ​low as investors took the opportunity to re-enter the market.

* "The prices were coming down for a while, already in the $2.20 area, and coffee is a very volatile asset," said commodities analyst Shawn Hackett. "When some technical triggers are hit, then there is a bunch of money flowing in," he added.

* Dealers said, however, that arabica coffee, the biggest gainer among all commonly traded commodities in 2021 with a 76% gain, was still vulnerable to fund index rebalancing.

* They estimate the Bloomberg Commodity Index, for example, needs to sell roughly 1% of its coffee portfolio to meet its coffee allocation target. This equals about 13,000 lots of selling, they said.

* Honduran coffee exports almost doubled in December versus a year earlier to reach 386,806 60-kg bags, data showed.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $21, or 0.9%, to $2,349 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 18.75 cents per lb. The contract ended 2021 up 21.9% but has since struggled.

* Dealers said sugar's upside was limited for now as lacklustre demand meets adequate supply and improved prospects for the next crop from top producer Brazil.

* Brazil has seen widespread rains in the centre-south region of late.

* Indian sugar mills have produced 11.56 million tonnes of sugar in the first three months of the 2021/22 marketing year, up nearly 4.3% from the same period a year earlier.

* March white sugar LSUc1 settled down $1.80, or 0.4%, at $495.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​​​settled down $37, or 1.5%, at $2,462 a tonne. The contract ended 2021 down just over 3%, bucking the trend in sugar and coffee.

* Dealers said the decrease in New York cocoa's open interest in the last few days suggested speculators had further liquidated their long positions.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 lost 33 pounds, or 1.9%, to 1,668 pounds per tonne​​.

