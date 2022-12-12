Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee jumps more than 5%; raw sugar eases

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

December 12, 2022 — 04:16 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose more than 5% on Monday on a technical rebound from a three-week low touched earlier in the session, while sugar and cocoa prices fell.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 8.9 cents, or 5.6%, at $1.6705 per lb, rebounding from a three-week low of $1.5455.

* Dealers said the market became ripe for a technical recovery.

* "My guess is it's technically driven," said a U.S. coffee broker. "The market has exhausted itself to the downside. We were overdue a bounce," he added.

* Dealers also said there continued to be concerns about the outlook for crops next year in Brazil and Colombia although rising exchange stocks should cap gains.

* ICE certified coffee rose to 705,572 bags on Monday. There were 346,198 bags pending grading.

* Meanwhile, Brazilian exports jumped 19% in November.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $20, or 1.1%, at $1,884 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.22 cent, or 1.1%, to 19.38 cents per lb.

* Brazil's sugar production in late November was above expectations, one factor pushing prices down.

* "Much better Unica crush numbers than many were expecting. When the Dec/March crush is added, the final cane crush number could be heading towards 555 mln tonnes," said a European sugar trader.

* The market had been underpinned recently by short-term supply tightness, but that is set to ease.

* "As global trade flows start loosening with more exports from Thailand, sugar prices should start easing from the current levels," Citi said in a report.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $7.40, or 1.4%, to $534.00 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell $2, or 0.1%, to $2,502 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 954,000 tonnes by Dec. 11 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 10% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 11 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,931 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)

