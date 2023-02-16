SOFTS-Arabica coffee jumps as stocks fall; cocoa rises

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose nearly 2% on Thursday following data about falling stocks in the United States, the world's largest consumer, while London cocoa futures were just shy of a six-year peak.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 3.25 cents, or 1.8%, at $1.8025 per lb, having hit a two-week peak on Tuesday.

* Dealers said coffee is boosted by falling stocks in consuming countries and soaring physical premiums in top producer Brazil, which have resulted in sparse purchases from exporters and are starting to push certified exchange stocks down again. KC-TOT-TOT

* The cheapest Brazilian coffee at the moment is certified stocks, and dealers expect stocks will dwindle to zero in the next few months, leaving only old Honduran and other coffee grades at exchange warehouses.

* U.S. green coffee stocks fell to the lowest in six months, said the Green Coffee Association on Wednesday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $23, or 1.1%, at $2,072 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 7 pounds, or 0.3%, to 2,112 pounds per tonne​, after peaking at 2,125 on Wednesday - the highest since November 2016.

* Dealers said origin countries sold very little cocoa on Wednesday despite the market rally, as supplies are tightening.

* Local exporters in top producer Ivory Coast are having trouble sourcing beans to honour sales contracts, sources told Reuters.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose $15, or 0.5%, to $2,747 a tonne, having hit its highest in a year.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.07 cent, or 0.3%, at 21.45 cents per lb, having hit a six-year peak of 21.89 cents last week.

* Sugar is gaining support from short-term supply tightness, while some concerns are creeping in that strong rains in top producer Brazil, if they persist, will disrupt the harvest and dilute the sugar content of the cane.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $1.60, or 0.3%, at $567.60 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.