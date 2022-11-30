SOFTS-Arabica coffee holds firm, raw sugar rebounds

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - ICE arabica coffee futures edged up on Wednesday to hold sharp gains from the previous session while raw sugar rebounded as commodity markets were bolstered by a lower dollar and hopes of easing COVID-19 rules in China, dealers said.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was up 0.7% at $1.70 lb by 1237 GMT.

* It earlier hit a new 2-1/2 week high, but was set for a 2% fall over November.

* The dollar index .DXY fell, putting it on course for its biggest monthly loss since 2010, giving a boost to commodities priced in the U.S. currency. FRX/

* Concerns over the outlook for next year's coffee crop in top producer Brazil have helped arabica futures recover since last week.

* ICE arabica stocks, meanwhile, continue to climb KC-TOT-TOT, but stocks pending grading have started to fall.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.6% at $1,843 a tonne.

* Indonesia exported 32,290.56 tonnes of Sumatra robusta coffee beans in October, up 15.69% from the same month last year but down nearly 40% from September, data from a local trade office showed on Wednesday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.3% at 19.79 cents per lb, to recover from Monday's 2-1/2 week low.

* The contract found strong chart support at the 19 cents floor after holding above that level in each of the past two sessions, dealers said.

* Over the month, the contract was up 10%.

* Dealers said that with funds now holding a large long position, prices may hold in a range.

* March white sugar LSUc1 added 1.6% to $542.30 a tonne.

* Growers group CGB estimated this year's French sugar beet crop at 32 million tonnes, down 7% from last year after drought affected yields. It also warned plantings could decline further next year as farmers are attracted by more profitable grain crops.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 edged down 0.6% to $2,466 a tonne.

* Soil moisture compensated for dry sunny weather in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, boosting the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 1,985 pounds a tonne.

* Sterling GBP=D3 rose against the broadly weaker dollar.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

