SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits two-week low on profit taking; raw sugar gains

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit a two-week low on Friday as investors continued to take profits after bidding prices up to a four-month high last month.

London cocoa extended its descent from this week's six-year high meanwhile.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.2% to $1.7810 per lb, having hit a low of $1.7680 at 1419 GMT.

* Rabobank said the market had become overbought after private analysts slashed their forecasts for the current 2023/24 coffee crop in top producer Brazil.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,172 a tonne, with supplies tightened by a drop in exports from top robusta producer Vietnam during the first two months of 2023.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 ​​fell 0.4% to 2,133 pounds a tonne. The market had risen on Wednesday to a six-year high of 2,177 pounds.

* Cocoa remains underpinned by tight supplies, particularly in top grower Ivory Coast, where bean exports this season are running well behind a year earlier.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 ​​fell 0.6% to $2,774 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 ​​rallied 2.4% to 20.81 cents per lb, having hit a contract high of 20.85 cents.

* Sugar is being boosted by a diminished outlook for production from India this season.

* More than two dozen mills in Maharashtra had stopped cane crushing by the end of February, nearly two months earlier than last year, a senior state government official said.

* So far this season though, Indian mills have produced 25.8 million tonnes of sugar, up 1.8% year on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.9% to $583.70 a tonne.

