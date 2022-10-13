SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits two-month lows as supply outlook improves

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit their lowest in two months on Thursday as the supply outlook improves amid favourable weather in top producer Brazil, while London cocoa also fell.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.3% to $2.0695 per lb, having hit its lowest since early August at $2.0660.

* Rabobank said the weather in Brazil has been excellent for the flowering of the coffee crop due to be harvested next year.

* Dealers said semi-washed coffee in Brazil is almost cheap enough to be shipped to ICE exchange warehouses for delivery against futures contracts.

* ICE exchange stocks KC-TOT-TOT are currently near their lowest in 23 years, underpinning futures prices as most other supply indicators turn bearish.

* Arabica coffee exports from Brazil rose 18% to 2.93 million bags in September compared to a year ago, industry group Cecafe said late on Tuesday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $2,121 a tonne.

* Vietnam's Central Highlands is expected to face heavy rains this week that may disrupt coffee harvesting, while supplies tightened in Indonesia at the end of the harvest, traders said.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 1,889 pounds per tonne​, having touched a more than two-year peak of 1,954 pounds on Monday.

* Europe's third-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 1.6% from a year earlier to 369,679 tonnes, the Brussels-based European Cocoa Association said.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.3% to $2,323 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​edged up 0.2% to 18.70 cents per lb, after hitting the highest in nearly three months at 18.94 on Wednesday.

* Europe's largest sugar producer SuedzuckerSZUG.DE posted a rise of almost 80% in quarterly earnings and again forecast increased full-year profits, supported by the strong performance of its sugar and biofuel sectors.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has raised its outlook for sugar supplies in the United States for the 2022/23 season, estimating higher imports and slightly larger local production.

* The USDA also sees sugar output in Thailand, a major exporter of the sweetener, growing 3% while exports are expected to increase to 11 million tonnes.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $553.70 a tonne.

