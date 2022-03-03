SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits two-month low, robusta also down

Recasts, includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE set a two-month low on Thursday while robusta prices fell to their weakest in six months, weighed down by fund long liquidation and concern that any global economic downturn linked to the crisis in Ukraine could curb demand.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 6.3 cents, or 2.7%, at $2.229 per lb a​fter dipping to a two-month low of $2.2175.

* Dealers said fund selling was weighing on prices while also noting that coffee shipments to Russia could fall as payment issues emerge.

* "Lower coffee shipments to Russia would bring slight relief to a coffee market that is tight because of the low Brazilian crop," Commerzbank said in a note.

* There was also talk of increasing farmer sales in Brazil as prices fall. Brazilian coffee exports in February increased.

* Coffee traders are seeking advance payments on any new orders from Russia as Western sanctions hit the country's financial system.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $17, or 0.8%, at $2,013 a tonne, the lowest price in six months.

* Vietnam's domestic coffee prices dipped following a tumble in London prices amid disruptions to the supply chain and payment methods, traders said.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled up $33, or 1.3%, to $2,562 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by an expected global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season, driven partly by a sharp drop in production in Ghana.

* Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals since the start of the season on Oct. 1 stood at 430,000 tonnes by Feb. 10, down 41.3% from 733,000 tonnes in same period the previous season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Thursday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,701 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.29 cent, or 1.6%, at 18.93 cents per lb, the highest price in 5 weeks.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by sky-high energy prices which could divert some sucrose to biofuels production.

* Brazil exported 1.72 million tonnes of sugar in February versus 1.82 million tonnes a year before.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.00, or 1.4%, at $522.20 a tonne.

