SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits two-month low, raw sugar also falls

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit their lowest in two months on Monday, pressured by rains in top producer Brazil, while raw sugar hit a two-week trough on growing supply availability.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.2% to $2.0995 per lb​​ at 1228 GMT, having touched its lowest since early August at $2.0850.

* Rabobank said the return of timely rains in top producer Brazil could lead to lower prices, especially if it persists in November.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators raised their net long position by 2,720 contracts to 26,746 in the week to Sept. 27, data showed.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 edged up 0.2% to $2,150 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar contract SBc1 was up 0.6% at $17.79 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since Sept. 20 at $17.69.

* Weighing on sugar, mills in top producer Brazil are looking to use as much cane as possible to make sugar rather than biofuel ethanol because sugar is currently more profitable, Rabobank said.

* ICE raw sugar speculators trimmed their net short position by 10,992 contracts to 28,523 in the week to Sept. 27, data showed.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $526.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 was down 0.7% at 1,925 pounds per tonne. The sterling-priced contract reached a 1-1/2 year peak of 1,972 pounds on Thursday, helped by weakness in the British currency.

* Forecasters Climate42 said that near-normal weather conditions are expected over the West African cocoa regions in November and while uncertainties dominate for December, it has a "slightly optimistic" outlook for January through to March.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.7% to $2,335 a tonne.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators increased their net short position by 3,950 contracts to 29,409 in the week to Sept. 27, data showed.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

