SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits to two-month low, raw sugar also eases

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a two-month low on Tuesday with the market weighed by the prospect that any global economic downturn could curb consumption and the recent weakness of the currency of top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% to $2.1295 per lb by 1056 GMT after dipping to a two-month low of $2.1120.

* Dealers said an increasingly bleak global economic outlook had also prompted speculators to reduce a net long position during the last few days.

* The weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL= has tempted exporters to sell dollar-priced coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $1,958 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 18.79 cents per lb.

* Dealers were awaiting the release later on Tuesday of cane and sugar production data for the Centre-South of Brazil which covers the second half of June.

* The cane crush and sugar production are both expected to be slightly lower than the same period a year earlier at about 44 million tonnes and 2.5 million tonnes respectively.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $572.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,364 a tonne with concern about a potential weakening in demand linked to global economic woes keeping the market on the defensive.

* Dealers noted cocoa grind data for the second quarter should provide an indication on whether demand has already begun to weaken. European grind data is due on Wednesday and the North American grind is scheduled for release on July 21.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.3% to 1,765 pounds a tonne, underpinned by the weakness of sterling. GBP/

