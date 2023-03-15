Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits six-week low; sugar and cocoa also fall

March 15, 2023 — 11:14 am EDT

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE slumped to a six-week low on Wednesday, dragged down by a broad-based decline in commodity markets linked to concern over the banking sector as well as a stronger dollar.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.5% to $1.7280 per lb by 1504 GMT after touching a six-week low of $1.7105.

* Dealers also noted exchange arabica coffee stocks were edging back up again after recently falling to the lowest level this calendar year.

* Certified arabica stocks at the Intercontinental Exchange stood at 785,577 60kg bags on March 14 - the highest level in almost two weeks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $2,059 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was down 1% at 20.47 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was on track for a third consecutive daily fall, with recent weakness leading to a more bearish outlook on price charts.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by concern about diminishing prospects for production in countries including India, Thailand, China and the European Union.

* S&P Global Commodity Insights has cut its 2022/23 forecast for sugar output in the European Union plus the UK by 570,000 tonnes to 16.8 million tonnes, citing a recent pesticide ban.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $578.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 slipped by 1.7% to $2,614 a tonne, also pressured by a strong dollar and overall weakness in commodity markets.

* The weakness of sterling, however, limited the decline in London prices, with May LCCc2 down 0.6% at 2,040 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers noted the expiry of the March London cocoa contract LCCH3 on Thursday would provide a short-term focus. The open interest stood at 7,806 lots as of March 14, equating to 78,060 tonnes of cocoa.

