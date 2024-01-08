SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits six-week low; cocoa also falls

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE slumped to a six-week low on Monday as an improving crop outlook in top exporter Brazil weighed on the market while cocoa prices also fell.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 1.6% at $1.7990 per lb by 1100 GMT after setting a six-week low of $1.7970.

* Dealers said the market was pressured by favourable weather in top exporter Brazil while the annual rebalancing of index funds this month is expected to lead to selling of arabica coffee after its strong performance last year.

* They also noted that Brazil's green coffee exports in December rose to 243,560 metric tons, up 34% from 182,101 tons in the same month a year earlier.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 0.5% at $2,782 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 1.3% to ​3,449 pounds a ton after hitting a one-month low of 3,428 pounds.

* Dealers said technical indicators were beginning to turn bearish but the market continued to be underpinned by poor crops in West Africa, with port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast down 35.2% year on year.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.2% to $4,154 a ton after setting a seven-week low of $4,133.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.85% at 21.29 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was gradually regaining ground after falling sharply last month to a nine-month low of 20.03 cents.

* They noted strong production in Centre-South Brazil had fuelled the recent slide but there continued to be concerns about crops in Asia, particularly India and Thailand.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.9% at $612.70 a ton.

* The lowest price offered in Egypt's international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of raw or white sugar, which closed on Saturday, was estimated at $530 a ton CIF free out for raw sugar, European traders said on Monday.

