SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits six-month low as Brazil harvest gathers pace

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit their lowest in six months on Thursday as supply concerns eased and investors continued to fret that demand is weakening because of high prices.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.5% at $1.5660 per lb by 1140 GMT, having hit its lowest since late January at $1.5620.

* Dealers cited an accelerating harvest in top producer Brazil, good output expectations for the current 2023/24 crop and favourable weather in the country's coffee regions.

* Rabobank said demand concerns are escalating after data showing coffee imports fell sharply in Europe, the U.S. and Japan in the first quarter.

* It also noted, however, that roasters could start using more arabica rather than robusta in their blends if prices of the lower-quality grades of the bean fall any further in Brazil's physical market.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,503 a tonne.

* Domestic coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam fell this week, tracking a drop in ICE futures, while prices rose in Indonesia on limited bean supplies, traders said.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.6% to 23.38 cents per lb.

* Suedzucker SZUG.DE, Europe's largest sugar producer, said it expects the EU to remain a net sugar importer this year, with global prices expected to remain high with only a small surplus in global sugar supply.

* Given this "continued positive market environment", Suedzucker said it expects to achieve continued high sugar prices in the EU, where the sweetener cost 80% more this May than it did a year earlier.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $659 a metric ton.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.7% to 2,618 pounds per metric ton as the market continues to consolidate after Tuesday's 46-year high of 2,678 pounds.

* Indicating that near-term supplies remain tight, July cocoa is trading at a premium of about 200 pounds to September LCC-1=R.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.4% to $3,357 a metric ton.

