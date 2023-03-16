SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits one-week high, sugar and cocoa also up

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a one-week high on Thursday, taking their cue from a rebound in the broader financial markets, while sugar and cocoa prices also climbed.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 gained 4.4% to $1.8020 per lb by 1519 GMT after climbing to a one-week high of $1.8140.

* Dealers said supplies were expected to remain tight until the Brazil harvest gets underway next month.

* U.S. green coffee stocks fell by 159,994 bags to 6.1 million 60-kg bags by the end of February, their lowest since late June, data from the Green Coffee Association showed.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.9% to $2,109 a tonne.

* Top robusta producer Vietnam's domestic coffee prices fell from last week following the global trend, while in Indonesia supplies from the ongoing mini harvest were scarce due to unfavourable weather, traders said.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​rose 1.2% to 20.74 cents per lb.

* The market continued to derive support from concern about diminishing prospects for production in countries, including China, India, Thailand and the European Union.

* Dealers also noted delays to shipments out of the Brazilian port of Paranagua could disrupt the flow of sugar as well as soybeans.

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​was up 0.8% at $584.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London LCCc2 cocoa rose 0.7% to 2,063 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers noted the focus earlier in the session had been on the expiry of the March contract LCCH3 with around 70,000 tonnes of cocoa expected to be tendered.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 ​​rose 2.1% to $2,672 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Shailesh Kuber)

