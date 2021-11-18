SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits new multi-year peak, then recedes; sugar down
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit the highest level in almost a decade on Thursday on strong fundamentals, before a wave of profit-taking led to a negative close.
Sugar also closed lower, while cocoa rose.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee KCc2 closed 5.6 cents down to $2.2915 per pound after hitting $2.3835 during the session, the highest level for the benchmark second position since January 2012.
* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from delays to shipments from South America and high freight costs which has helped to increase demand for exchange stocks.
* The market's recent strong performance has also helped to fuel technically-driven buying.
* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $44 to $2,212 a tonne.
* Trading activities in major robusta producer Vietnam remained tepid at a time when erratic weather slowed down the bean ripening process in the country's Central Highlands.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar SBc1 closed 1.1% down at 20.18 cents per lb, after peaking at 20.69 cents, the highest level for the front month since February 2017.
* Dealers noted tightening supplies, with a second successive global deficit widely forecast for the current 2021/22 season, continued to support prices while supply chain issues linked partly to the COVID-19 pandemic had increased the appetite to hold stocks.
* The International Sugar Organization, in a quarterly update, said the pandemic had changed perceptions around holding stocks of the sweetener.
* "The desirability of holding stocks is proving strong and will likely be a key driver for the remainder of the current 2021/22 cycle," the ISO said.
* Rains are expected to return to Brazil's sugar belt in coming days. Supply chain information provider Czarnikow estimates a stoppage of four days in crushing due to the precipitation.
* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.5% to $516.60 a tonne.
COCOA
* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1% to 1,725 pounds a tonne.
* Climate42 said that normal or milder-than-normal harmattan conditions are favoured over the entire African cocoa belt in December.
* "This leaves hope for a decent setting to come for the late May and June tree crop. It is also good news for the maturation of the late main crop," the forecaster said.
* March New York cocoa CCc2 closed down 0.5% at $2,589 a tonne.
