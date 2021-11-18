Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits new multi-year peak, then recedes; sugar down

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit the highest level in almost a decade on Thursday on strong fundamentals, before a wave of profit-taking led to a negative close.

Includes closing prices, comments

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit the highest level in almost a decade on Thursday on strong fundamentals, before a wave of profit-taking led to a negative close.

Sugar also closed lower, while cocoa rose.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 closed 5.6 cents down to $2.2915 per pound after hitting $2.3835 during the session, the highest level for the benchmark second position since January 2012.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from delays to shipments from South America and high freight costs which has helped to increase demand for exchange stocks.

* The market's recent strong performance has also helped to fuel technically-driven buying.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $44 to $2,212 a tonne.

* Trading activities in major robusta producer Vietnam remained tepid at a time when erratic weather slowed down the bean ripening process in the country's Central Highlands.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 closed 1.1% down at 20.18 cents per lb, after peaking at 20.69 cents, the highest level for the front month since February 2017.

* Dealers noted tightening supplies, with a second successive global deficit widely forecast for the current 2021/22 season, continued to support prices while supply chain issues linked partly to the COVID-19 pandemic had increased the appetite to hold stocks.

* The International Sugar Organization, in a quarterly update, said the pandemic had changed perceptions around holding stocks of the sweetener.

* "The desirability of holding stocks is proving strong and will likely be a key driver for the remainder of the current 2021/22 cycle," the ISO said.

* Rains are expected to return to Brazil's sugar belt in coming days. Supply chain information provider Czarnikow estimates a stoppage of four days in crushing due to the precipitation.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.5% to $516.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1% to 1,725 pounds a tonne.

* Climate42 said that normal or milder-than-normal harmattan conditions are favoured over the entire African cocoa belt in December.

* "This leaves hope for a decent setting to come for the late May and June tree crop. It is also good news for the maturation of the late main crop," the forecaster said.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 closed down 0.5% at $2,589 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular