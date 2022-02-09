SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits more than 10-year peak as stocks dwindle

Recasts, includes comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee prices on ICE hit their highest in more than ten years on Wednesday, boosted by supply concerns, with exchange-certified stocks languishing at their lowest level in more than 20 years.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 9.05 cents, or 3.6%, at $2.5845 per lb, having hit its highest since September 2011 at $2.5965.

* Dealers said they were continuing to monitor the drawdown in exchange stocks. They added there was very little trade happening in top producer Brazil, with arabica roasters buying hand to mouth amid soaring prices.

* Certified ICE arabica stocks KC-TOT-TOT fell to 20-year lows of 1.06 million bags on Tuesday, down sharply from 1.54 million bags seen at the end of 2021.

* Marcos Matos, general director of Brazil's coffee exporters association Cecafe, said the weather woes in Brazil last year and global logistic issues have impacted coffee traders' capacity to replenish stocks at consuming countries, leading to higher prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $25, or 1.1%, to $2,259 a tonne, drawing support from the rally in arabica.

* Traders are planning to deliver thousands of tonnes of robusta coffee from Asia to the ICE exchange in Europe - a move likely to take the heat out of robusta prices.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.4 cent, or 2.2%, to 18.48 cents per lb amid upbeat sentiment in wider financial and commodities markets MKTS/GLOBFRX/.

* "The softs seem to have woken up ... could be inflation investors showing interest and finally the buying interest we have been seeing in energy and grains is spilling over," said a sugar broker.

* Egypt aims to increase its sugar production by about 500,000 tonnes annually, its cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

* France's Tereos, the world's second-largest sugar maker, expects sugar prices to remain high as it sees the world market remaining in deficit for a third year in a row while Europe faces supply tensions.

* March white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Friday, rose $3.60, or 0.7%, to $503.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose $76, or 2.8%, to $2,801 a tonne - its highest since last October.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 41 pounds, or 2.3%, to 1,848 pounds per tonne​ - also its highest since last October.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; additional reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Mark Potter and Aditya Soni)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.