SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits fresh 7-year peak; sugar, cocoa gain

Recasts, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures hit a fresh 7-year peak on Monday amid ongoing supply constraints, while robusta coffee headed back up near last week's 10-year high.

Sugar and cocoa also rose.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.7% to $2.2790 per lb by 1439 GMT, having touched its highest since October 2014 at $2.2795. * Arabica prices are being boosted by logistics delays in top producer Brazil, higher demand expectations, falling arabica stockpiles KC-TOT-TOT and potential dry weather next year due to a looming La Nina weather pattern.

* "In addition to the shortage of ships, truck drivers (in Brazil) have now also gone out on strike. Shipping delays (out of Brazil) this year have already affected 3.7 million bags (of exports)," said Commerzbank in a note.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1% to $2,300 a tonne, having touched $2,313 on Friday, the highest since early September 2011.

SUGAR * March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 20.04 cents per lb​​, having hit its highest in a month on Thursday.

* Marex Spectron said sugar has many bullish drivers long term, not least the ethanol parity which it estimates at around 20.60 cents. It added, however, the spectre of Indian selling above 20.50 cents is capping prices for now.

* Dealers said the technical picture remains positive but that funds are side-lined at the moment and looking for macro-economic signals to push sugar prices higher.

* Algeria will impose a 9% value-added tax on white and raw sugar from early next year to reduce imports and address health issues, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said.

* December white sugar LSUc1, which expires later this session, rose 0.5% to $530 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 ​​rose 0.8% to $2,545 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 489,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Nov. 14, exporters estimated, down 10.9% versus the same period last season.

* Dealers said the cocoa market is expected to be balanced this year versus a surplus last year, as demand is set to improve. They added, however, that supplies this season (Oct-Sept) look better than previously expected.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​​rose 0.6% to 1,713 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.