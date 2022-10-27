Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits fresh 14-month low, raw sugar slumps

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit a fresh 14-month low on Thursday amid ongoing favourable weather in Brazil and worries over global demand, while raw sugar hit its lowest in more than three weeks.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $1.7935 per lb​​ at 1149 GMT​, having hit a fresh 14-month low of $1.7870.

* "Good levels of rainfall in Brazil in recent weeks have reinforced expectations for a bumper crop next year. This, combined with demand worries, has triggered a heavy sell-off so far in October," Rabobank said in a note.

* It added, however, that it expects ICE certified stocks - currently at their lowest in 23 years - to fall even further in the coming weeks, and its price outlook for arabica is therefore neutral.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.6% to $1,887 a tonne, having hit its lowest in 14 months on Wednesday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 dipped 0.2% to 17.84 cents per lb, having hit an over three-week low of 17.82 cents.

* Dealers said funds may have more to liquidate over the next few weeks, but are unlikely to take the market much lower given the strength of nearby versus later-dated sugar futures SB1=R.

* December white sugar LSUc1 edged up 0.2% at $520.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,286 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 1,851 pounds per tonne​​, having hit its lowest in more than a month as sterling recovers.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

