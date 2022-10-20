SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits fresh 1-yr low with more supply on the cards

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee prices hit a fresh one-year low on Thursday, with dealers focused on favourable weather in Brazil, central America, Mexico, and Colombia, while growing concerned about global recession risks.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 edged up 0.1% to $1.9245 cents per lb by 0939 GMT, having touched its lowest since last September at $1.8960.

* Dealers noted rains in top producer Brazil had spurred coffee tree flowering, and are set to continue over the next week, while Colombia, Central America, and Mexico are, for the most part, experiencing good weather for harvesting.

* In the wider financial markets, stocks sagged as looming central bank rate hikes left investors nervous about recession risks.

* "We are neutral to neutral-bearish arabica in the 6-12 month horizon as supply improves due to optimal weather in Brazil and increased bean exports, while increasing recession odds could lead to demand destruction," said Citi in a note.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 edged up 0.2% to $2,003 a tonne, having touched the lowest since July on Wednesday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 18.58 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the downside is more likely to be tested again as the amount of refined sugar soon to be available will likely adequately satisfy demand as India starts its 2022/23 harvest.

* France's Tereos, the world's second largest sugar producer by volume, raised the price at which it will buy sugar beets from its cooperative members by 40% versus last year amid soaring European sugar markets.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $532.50 a tonne, a two-week low.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.7% to $2,322 a tonne.

* The market is awaiting data regarding North America third quarter grinding, a measures of demand, to be released later this session.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.2% to 1,911 pounds per tonne​, helped by continued weakness in sterling GBP=​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans, Elaine Hardcastle, and Sandra Maler)

