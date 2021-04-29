Commodities
SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits four-year high on tight supplies, strong real

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit their highest in four years on Thursday, supported by tightening supplies in top producer Brazil, signs of improved demand and a stronger Brazilian real BRL=. Sugar and cocoa also rose.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was little changed at $1.4590 per lb at 1115 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since February 2017 at $1.4765.

* The Brazilian real BRL= hit a 2-1/2 month high versus the dollar on Wednesday, deterring farmers and exporters from selling by lowering returns in local currency terms.

* Arabica supplies are tightening as Brazil enters an off-year in its biennial crop cycle. There are signs, meanwhile, that demand is recovering.

* Beverage and coffee company Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.O on Thursday increased its outlook for 2021 net sales growth to 6% and said coffee systems sales in the first quarter rose 17.4%.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $1,470 a tonne, having touched its highest since March 1 at $1,474.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam in the first four months of the year are likely to have dropped by 17.6% year on year, data showed.

* Vietnamese robusta premiums were steady this week on both thin supply and buying demand while prices narrowed in Indonesia as harvesting began, traders said.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1, which expires on Friday, ​​rose 0.6% to 17.40 cents per lb after hitting a two-month peak of 17.98 earlier in the week.

* Agricultural commodities trader Wilmar WLIL.SI expects higher sugar prices will benefit its sugar milling business, it said as it reported first-quarter net profit up at $450.2 million from $224.1 million a year earlier.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​rose 0.4% to $464.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​rose 0.6% to $2,487 a tonne.

* Cocoa is underperforming relative to coffee and sugar despite signs of improved demand, with the market expected to show a wide surplus this season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​​​rose 0.3% to 1,652 pounds per tonne​​.

