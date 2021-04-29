SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits four-year high on tight supplies, strong real
LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit their highest in four years on Thursday, supported by tightening supplies in top producer Brazil, signs of improved demand and a stronger Brazilian real BRL=. Sugar and cocoa also rose.
COFFEE
* July arabica coffee KCc2 was little changed at $1.4590 per lb at 1115 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since February 2017 at $1.4765.
* The Brazilian real BRL= hit a 2-1/2 month high versus the dollar on Wednesday, deterring farmers and exporters from selling by lowering returns in local currency terms.
* Arabica supplies are tightening as Brazil enters an off-year in its biennial crop cycle. There are signs, meanwhile, that demand is recovering.
* Beverage and coffee company Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.O on Thursday increased its outlook for 2021 net sales growth to 6% and said coffee systems sales in the first quarter rose 17.4%.
* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $1,470 a tonne, having touched its highest since March 1 at $1,474.
* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam in the first four months of the year are likely to have dropped by 17.6% year on year, data showed.
* Vietnamese robusta premiums were steady this week on both thin supply and buying demand while prices narrowed in Indonesia as harvesting began, traders said.
SUGAR
* May raw sugar SBc1, which expires on Friday, rose 0.6% to 17.40 cents per lb after hitting a two-month peak of 17.98 earlier in the week.
* Agricultural commodities trader Wilmar WLIL.SI expects higher sugar prices will benefit its sugar milling business, it said as it reported first-quarter net profit up at $450.2 million from $224.1 million a year earlier.
* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $464.40 a tonne.
COCOA
* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.6% to $2,487 a tonne.
* Cocoa is underperforming relative to coffee and sugar despite signs of improved demand, with the market expected to show a wide surplus this season.
* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.3% to 1,652 pounds per tonne.
(Editing by David Goodman )
((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.