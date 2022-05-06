Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 7-week low, sugar and cocoa also down

Maytaal Angel Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a seven-week low on Friday as a gloomy global economic outlook triggered bearish sentiment about demand prospects while cocoa and sugar prices also fell.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.5% to $2.1180 per lb at 1359 GMT after falling to its lowest since March 16 at $2.1110.

* Dealers said the market was weighed by concerns that demand is weakening.

* "Arabica coffee and cocoa are ‘luxury’ commodities and we expect slowing consumer demand and spending (as a result of the Ukraine conflict)...to weigh on demand and prices of these products," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Dealers noted Brazil's exports of green coffee fell in April compared with the same month last year.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.0% to $2,114, after rising to a five-week peak of $2,159 on Thursday.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 18.73 cents per lb​.

* Dealers said strong exports from India also contributed to the recent decline in prices with the market on track for a third consecutive weekly fall.

* Indian mills have signed contracts to export 8.2 million to 8.3 million tonnes of sugar in the current year without government subsidies.

* August white sugar LSUc1 slipped 0.02% to $522.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 declined 1.5% to $2,473 a tonne also weighed by demand concerns.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.2% to 1,776 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

