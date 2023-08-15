SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 7-month low; sugar, cocoa gain

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit their lowest in seven months on Tuesday as the harvest in top producer Brazil is nearing its end, while sugar and cocoa headed higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.5175 per lb at 1055 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest since mid-January at $1.5160/lb.

* Dealers said losses in arabica might be limited going forward. The view that availability from Brazil should increase now the harvest is almost done is being challenged by local producers' reluctance to sell at current price levels.

* Still, technical signals are dragging arabica down for now, as is a weaker Brazilian real, which tempts local exporters to sell dollar-priced coffee by raising their returns in local currency terms.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,429 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 edged up 0.1% to 24.07 cents per lb.

* Dealers said most market players expect prices to improve over the medium term given prospects for a production deficit in the upcoming 2023/24 season, but there is still much time for that to change.

* They also noted recent strong rains in top producer Brazil which, if they become prolonged, could push prices higher in the near term as harvesting would be interrupted.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.5% to $698 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1% to 2,702 pounds per ton, although prices remained well below last week's 46-year high of 2,759 pounds.

* Dealers said the pervasively tight cocoa market could easily move back up again after absorbing some profit-taking by funds.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.7% to $3,422 a ton.

($1 = 0.7913 pound)

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

