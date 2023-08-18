SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 7 month low, cocoa steadies

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit their lowest in seven months on Friday as the harvest in top producer Brazil draws to an end, while London cocoa steadied after hitting fresh a 46-year-high on Thursday.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.2% at $1.4735 per lb at 1138 GMT, having earlier hit a low of $1.4730.

* Dealers said coffee agents in Brazil had closed many deals for export in July, feeling prices were adequate. These deals are likely being shipped out at present, so Brazil's August arabica export figures most likely won't disappoint.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,365 a metric ton. On Thursday, it fell to $2,351 a ton, the lowest since April 18.

* Robusta coffee prices are forecast to end the year below current levels but still register an annual increase of 28%, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 edged up 0.1% to 2,744 pounds per ton​, after setting a 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* An increasingly bleak outlook for production in Ghana, the world's second largest cocoa grower, is helping support prices and could lead to an even wider global deficit in the current 2022/23 season.

* Chocolate makers like Hershey HSY.N and Mondelez MDLZ.O face tougher trading conditions over the next year as they attempt to pass on soaring cocoa costs to cash-strapped consumers who are cutting back.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $3,480 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​fell 0.7% to 23.83 cents per lb​​, after setting a three-week high of 24.74 cents on Thursday.

* Top producer Brazil increased its forecast for 2023/24 sugar and ethanol output on the back of a bumper sugarcane crop.

* October white sugar LSUc1 ​​fell 0.6% to $690.90 a ton, after hitting $712.20 a tonne on Thursday, the highest since May 30.

