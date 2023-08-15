SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 7-month low; cocoa gains

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit their lowest in seven months on Tuesday as the harvest in top producer Brazil is nearing its end. Raw sugar also fell, while cocoa ended higher.

COFFEE

* Dealers said losses in arabica might be limited going forward. The view that availability from Brazil should increase now the harvest is almost done is being challenged by local producers' reluctance to sell at current price levels.

* Still, technical signals are dragging arabica down for now, as is a weaker Brazilian real, which tempts local exporters to sell dollar-priced coffee by raising their returns in local currency terms.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $2, or 0.1%, to $2,433 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* Dealers said most market players expect prices to improve over the medium term given prospects for a production deficit in the upcoming 2023/24 season, but there is still time for that to change.

* They also noted forecast for rains in top producer Brazil which, if they become prolonged, could push prices higher in the near term as harvesting would be interrupted.

* Brazil's oil company Petrobras raised gasoline prices by 16%, which should improve ethanol's profit margins, although sugar will continue to be the best choice for mills.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $3.20, or 0.5%, to $691.70 a ton.

COCOA

* Dealers said the pervasively tight cocoa market could easily rise more after absorbing some profit-taking by funds.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $36, or 1.1%, to $3,433 a ton.

($1 = 0.7913 pound)

