SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 7-month high, robusta scales 6-month peak

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit a seven-month high on Wednesday amid worries that supply prospects from top producer Brazil might be dimming, while robusta coffee scaled a fresh six-month peak.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.7% to $1.8655 per lb at 1439 GMT, after hitting a seven-month peak of $1.9195 per lb.

* Dealers said farmers in Brazil are in no rush to sell as they already locked in deals last week at higher prices, there are weather uncertainties and the end of the year is approaching.

* Rabobank noted ICE-certified stocks remain depleted and are not expected to replenish in the short-term.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 2% to $2,778 a metric ton after hitting a six-month high of $2,794.

* The recent hot, dry weather in No. 3 producer Brazil could dent the crop outlook, though Rabobank noted long-awaited robusta exports from top producer Vietnam are beginning to emerge.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 22.64 cents per lb, after setting an eight-and-a-half-month low on Tuesday on continued fund selling.

* A change in India's ethanol policy last week, which should boost domestic sugar supplies, has contributed to the recent slide in prices along with stronger-than-expected production in top producer Brazil.

* However, Citi said the recent sell-off presents a dip buying opportunity: "Despite the recent positive developments on India and Brazil sugar supply, the global balance looks set to stay in deficit. Global trade flows should remain tight through at least the second quarter of 2024."

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $640.40 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 dipped 0.2% to 3,413 pounds a ton, after hitting a record high of 3,581 on Monday.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast remain far below last season's pace, while there are also major crop problems in No. 2 producer Ghana.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 dipped 0.2% to $4,225 per ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

