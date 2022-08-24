SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 7-1/2-week high, sugar also up

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a 7-1/2-week high on Wednesday as the market continued to focus on crop concerns in top producer Brazil, while sugar prices also climbed.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was 1% higher at $2.3050 per lb by 1123 GMT after hitting the 7-1/2-week high of $2.3320.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from dry weather in Brazil coffee areas, which has raised the prospect there could be insufficient moisture to sustain the development of coffee buds and cherries after heavy rains earlier this month led to some early flowering.

* They noted a rebound in exchange stocks remained a bearish influence but was currently being outweighed by the crop concerns in Brazil.

* ICE certified arabica stocks on Aug. 23 stood at 653,667 bags, a sixth successive daily increase after setting a 23-year low of 571,580 bags on Aug. 15.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,289 a tonne after climbing to a seven-month high of $2,295.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.95% to 18.06 cents per lb.

* Dealers were awaiting the release of a production report for Brazil's centre-south region covering the first half of August. It is expected to be issued by Brazilian sugar and ethanol industry group Unica at 1400 GMT.

* Sugar production is expected at 2.85 million tonnes, 5% less than the same period last year, with the cane crush seen at 41.4 million tonnes, down 7.5% year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts issued by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $549.20 a tonne.

* Russia's sixth sugar beet test since the start of the year

showed the average root weight had risen to 467 grams from 408 grams in August 2021, the Russian Sugar Producers' Union industry lobby said on Wednesday.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,328 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.1% at 1,788 pounds a tonne​.

