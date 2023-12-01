SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 6-month peak, gains nearly 10% in week

Adds comments, weekly price changes

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on the ICE exchange hit a six-month peak on Friday as traders' attention returned to the slide in ICE-certified stocks to 24-year lows, while raw sugar hit a three-month trough.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 0.35 cent, or 0.2%, at $1.8435 per lb, after earlier hitting a six-month peak of $1.8825. The contract gained 9.6% in the week.

* Data on Thursday showed ICE arabica inventories fell to 224,066 bags, the lowest since February 1999.

* Against that, dealers said a cold front is expected to bring much needed rain over the coffee-producing areas of Brazil over the weekend, improving prospects for what should be a bumper crop next season.

* Dealers said the climate in top robusta producer Vietnam has been favourable for harvesting thanks to cooler temperatures and no rain, meaning the coffee is starting to flow.

* They added, however, the current pace may not be enough to fulfil new business and delayed orders from the last crop.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 3.6% to 25.09 cents per lb after setting a three-month low of 24.95 cents. It posted a weekly loss of 7%.

* Imports of Ukrainian sugar into the European Union grew tenfold last season and extended their rise at the start of the current 2023/24 season to the detriment of Brazil which is on track of losing its leadership in the bloc.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.8% to $696.80 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled down 60 pounds, or 1.7%, to 3,498 pounds a ton after setting a fresh record high on Thursday.

* The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Friday trimmed back is global cocoa deficit estimate to 99,000 tons in the 2022/23 season from 116,000 tons previously.

* Cocoa prices have risen about 90% this year, with adverse weather in West Africa set to lead to a third successive deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell $76, or 1.8%, to $4,201 a ton.

