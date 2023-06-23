SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 6-month low, loses 8.8% in the week

Adds comments, closing prices, weekly changes

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit six-month lows on Friday, ending the week with a 8.8% loss, as concerns over supply eased, while raw sugar touched a two month trough.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 5.4 cents, or 3.2%, at $1.6485 per lb, having hit its lowest since January at $1.6405.

* Refinitiv Commodities Research said Brazil will experience above average temperatures and dry weather until at least the beginning of July, meaning limited risk of frost and harvest progress.

* Brazil's 2023/24 coffee harvest has reached 39% of the total area by June 20, slightly below normal.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $73, or 2.7%, at $2,676 a tonne, edging further from last week's record high.

* Roasters in Brazil are considering shifting their blends towards more low quality arabica because of the robusta price surge.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.75 cents, or 3.0%, at 24.18 cents per lb​​, having hit a two month trough of 24.13. The contract lost 8.5% in the week.

* Speculators are liquidating some of their large long positions as the July contract's month-end expiry looms.

* No rains are forecast in the largest sugar belt in top producer Brazil until at least July 5, meaning the harvest should progress well.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $16.60, or 2.5%, to $657.30 a tonne. It lost 6.4% in the week.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $7, or 0.2%, to $3,203 a tonne. The market last week hit a seven-year high of $3,271. The contract lost only 1% this week.

* "Near to above normal, but moderate rainfall will be favourable for Africa cocoa/coffee crops into early July," Refinitiv Commodities Research said.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 was little changed at 2,481 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Conor Humphries)

