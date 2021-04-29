SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 4-year high, then falls; sugar down

Recasts, adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell after hitting its highest in four years on Thursday, supported by tightening supplies in top producer Brazil, signs of improved demand and a stronger Brazilian real BRL=.

Sugar also closed down, as both commodities appeared overbought.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.85 cents, or 2.0%, at $1.43 per lb, after reaching its highest since February 2017 at $1.4765.

* Dealers said both arabica coffee and sugar futures appeared overbought and ripe for a correction after strong gains in the last sessions.

* Arabica supplies are tightening as Brazil enters an off-year in its biennial crop cycle. Signs are apparent that demand is recovering.

* Beverage and coffee company Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.O said on Thursday coffee systems sales in the first quarter rose 17.4%.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $16, or 1.1%, at $1,452 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam in the first four months of the year are likely to have dropped by 17.6% year on year, government data showed.

* Vietnamese robusta premiums were steady this week on both thin supply and buying demand while prices narrowed in Indonesia as harvesting began, traders said.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1, which expires on Friday, ​​settled down 0.22 cent, or 1.3%, at 17.08 cents per lb. The contract hit a two-month peak of 17.98 earlier in the week.

* Dealers do not expect a large delivery against the May expiry, as open interest has decreased sharply since last week.

* The slow start to the harvest in Brazil, where drier-than-normal weather hurt cane development and delayed mills operations, might be one reason for a likely small delivery, dealers said.

* Agricultural commodities trader Wilmar WLIL.SI expects higher sugar prices will benefit its sugar milling business, it said as it reported first-quarter net profit up at $450.2 million from $224.1 million a year earlier.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $9.50, or 2.1%, at $453.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2settled up $27, or 1.1%, to $2,499 a tonne.

* Cocoa has underperformed this year relative to coffee and sugar despite signs of improved demand, with the market expected to show a wide surplus this season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2​​settled up 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,654 pounds per tonne​​​.

