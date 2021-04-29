Commodities
KDP

SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 4-year high, then falls; sugar down

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell after hitting its highest in four years on Thursday, supported by tightening supplies in top producer Brazil, signs of improved demand and a stronger Brazilian real.

Recasts, adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell after hitting its highest in four years on Thursday, supported by tightening supplies in top producer Brazil, signs of improved demand and a stronger Brazilian real BRL=.

Sugar also closed down, as both commodities appeared overbought.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.85 cents, or 2.0%, at $1.43 per lb, after reaching its highest since February 2017 at $1.4765.

* Dealers said both arabica coffee and sugar futures appeared overbought and ripe for a correction after strong gains in the last sessions.

* Arabica supplies are tightening as Brazil enters an off-year in its biennial crop cycle. Signs are apparent that demand is recovering.

* Beverage and coffee company Keurig Dr Pepper KDP.O said on Thursday coffee systems sales in the first quarter rose 17.4%.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $16, or 1.1%, at $1,452 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam in the first four months of the year are likely to have dropped by 17.6% year on year, government data showed.

* Vietnamese robusta premiums were steady this week on both thin supply and buying demand while prices narrowed in Indonesia as harvesting began, traders said.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1, which expires on Friday, ​​settled down 0.22 cent, or 1.3%, at 17.08 cents per lb. The contract hit a two-month peak of 17.98 earlier in the week.

* Dealers do not expect a large delivery against the May expiry, as open interest has decreased sharply since last week.

* The slow start to the harvest in Brazil, where drier-than-normal weather hurt cane development and delayed mills operations, might be one reason for a likely small delivery, dealers said.

* Agricultural commodities trader Wilmar WLIL.SI expects higher sugar prices will benefit its sugar milling business, it said as it reported first-quarter net profit up at $450.2 million from $224.1 million a year earlier.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $9.50, or 2.1%, at $453.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2settled up $27, or 1.1%, to $2,499 a tonne.

* Cocoa has underperformed this year relative to coffee and sugar despite signs of improved demand, with the market expected to show a wide surplus this season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2​​settled up 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,654 pounds per tonne​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Goodman and Richard Chang)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KDP

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular