SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 4-year high, sugar also rises

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to the highest level in more than four years on Thursday, boosted by the prospect of a much smaller Brazilian crop this year and expectations that demand may soon begin to rebound.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 4.45 cents, or 3.0%, at $1.543 per lb, its highest since January 2017.

* The market has been supported by dry weather in Brazil in recent months that is expected to reduce this year's harvest in the world's top producer and contribute to a tighter supply outlook in coming months.

* "The uncertainty surrounding the actual volume of the Brazilian crop, harvesting of which has begun and which is expected to be very weak, is currently deterring producers from selling any significant quantities," Commerzbank said in a note.

"At the same time, the progress being made with coronavirus vaccination programmes in many countries is giving rise to hopes that demand will pick up," the bank added.

* Protests in Colombia are hurting the flow of coffee to export markets, the local coffee federation said.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled up $9, or 0.6%, at $1,547 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBN1 ​​settled up 0.02 cent, or 0.1%, at 17.55 cents per lb, having set a contract high of 17.89 cents earlier in the session.

* Dealers said the market was supported by a deteriorating outlook for production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil following drier-than-normal weather.

* "There is also a distinct lack of producer selling with Brazilian mills well priced," a dealer said.

* The Brazilian currency gained more than 1.5% against the dollar on Thursday, pushing mills away from sales.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled up $2.10, or 0.5%, at $462.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $18, or 0.8%, to $2,413 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled up 13 pounds, or 0.8%, to 1,612 pounds per tonne​.

* Around 15% of cocoa farms in the world's top grower Ivory Coast are in protected forest areas, potentially breaching standards expected in upcoming European Union law, a study commissioned by the country's regulator found.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jason Neely, Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis)

