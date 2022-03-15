SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 4-month low, sugar and cocoa also fall

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures slid to a four-month low on Tuesday, while sugar and cocoa prices were also down sharply, dragged down by weakness in crude oil and many other commodity markets.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.5% to $2.1325 per lb by 1223 GMT, after touching a four-month low of $2.1320.

* Dealers said funds were continuing to liquidate long positions, with favourable crop weather in top producer Brazil adding to the bearish mood.

* The outlook on prices charts also appeared bearish after the market's weak recent performance.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.6% to $2,082 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.4% to 18.67 cents per lb, weighed predominately by the sharp decline in crude oil prices. O/R

* Weaker energy prices reduce the incentive to use sugar cane to produce biofuel ethanol and that can lead to increased production of the sweetener.

* The strong pace of exports from India has also helped to put the market on the defensive.

* Indian sugar exports are seen climbing to 7.5 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season, up from the prior season's 7.1 million, Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association, said on Tuesday.

* "We believe that we have signed contracts for 6.3 million tonnes in the current season already and contracts are getting signed pretty fast in India every week," Verma told a sugar

conference in Dubai.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.0% to $519.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2.5% to 1,739 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for the mid-crop in top grower Ivory Coast contributed to weakness.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2.4% to $2,548 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

