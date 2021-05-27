SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 4-1/2year high; raw sugar rises 2%

Includes closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit a 4-1/2-year high on Thursday on fears over shrinking supplies and farmer defaults in Brazil, and as export delays in No. 2 producer Colombia also lent support.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1settled down 0.2% at $1.5535 per lb​, after hitting its highest price since late 2016, at $1.5720.

* "Things are tight and now there are also talks about impacts to the next year's crop in Brazil," said a U.S.-based broker, referring to very low soil moisture in the world's top producer.

* Faced with a looming deficit, coffee farmers in Brazil are trying to renegotiate pre-agreed sales contracts with exporters and traders at higher prices, sparking widespread industry fears over defaults.

* The situation in Colombia remains difficult for coffee traders, with anti-government protests hurting the flow of goods.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1settled up $14, or 0.9%, at $1,517 a tonne.

* "Robusta suppliers have been holding back (sales) despite foreseeably high production as they have been hoping for additional price buoyancy generated by the Arabica market. Their strategy could work," Commerzbank said in a note.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.34 cent, or 2.0%, at 17.12 cents per lb, after hitting a one-month low of 16.54 cents on Monday.

* Dealers see the market consolidating at current levels for now.

* "While good support in sugar is seen at 16.50 and below, there is little reason for prices to substantially rise from current levels. So a period of consolidation may be seen," said a European broker.

* Broker StoneX sees the global sugar market shifting from a deficit in 2020/21 to a small surplus in 2021/22 due to higher production in Asia.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​​​settled up $7.50, or 1.7%, at $457.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled down 17 pounds, or 1.0%, to 1,631 pounds per tonne​.

* September New York cocoa CCc2​​rose $9, or 0.4%, to $2,468 a tonne.

* A fifth of cocoa purchases by multinational companies in Ivory Coast must be fulfilled by local firms to improve competition in the world's largest cocoa-exporting economy, according to a government decree.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)

